Germany's Allianz halts new business in Russia

FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - The German insurer and asset manager Allianz ALVG.DE said on Monday that it had put a stop to insuring new business in Russia and was no longer investing in the nation for its own portfolio.

"Our operating entities are no longer underwriting new insurance business in Russia, and are decisively reducing exposure in an orderly manner," the company said.

