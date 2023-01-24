US Markets
NFLX

Germany's 'All Quiet on the Western Front' revels in nine Oscar nods

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

January 24, 2023 — 04:55 pm EST

Written by Claudia Doerries for Reuters ->

By Claudia Doerries

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Germany's reboot of the famous anti-war classic "All Quiet on the Western Front" landed nine Oscar nominations on Tuesday, including best picture, a haul that surprised its creators.

The Netflix NFLX.O movie, the first German version of the epic 1929 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque, was one of the most recognized films in the 2023 Oscar nods, behind "Everything Everywhere All at Once" with 11 and tied with "The Banshees of Inisherin".

"Especially after a really hard movie to make, it's just a really nice gift to get," said director Edward Berger, who was filming in Rome when he learned of the nominations.

Producer Malte Grunert said that after the film's 14 BAFTA nominations last week they had "no clue whether that would translate into Academy Awards nominations."

When the film premiered in September at the Toronto International Film Festival, Berger had said he wanted to share how the world wars started by his country had led to a collective generational scar on German society.

"All Quiet on the Western Front" tells the story of young students who go to World War One blinded by right-wing propaganda and nationalist hate, something that Grunert says resonates with modern times.

"It makes people believe that war might be an adventure and appropriate means to solve a conflict when it isn't an adventure and it means death and destruction and suffering," said Grunert.

"And to remind us of that felt like a relevant message, even before the war in Ukraine."

The movie is also nominated for best international feature film, adapted screenplay, cinematography, visual effects and production design.

The first film adaptation of "All Quiet on the Western Front" was made in Hollywood and was banned in Germany shortly after its release in 1930, while Remarque's book was burned and he had to flee.

"Hollywood became a place of refuge for so many artists that had to escape from Europe," Grunert said. "To be even remotely connected to this tradition is something that would make us very proud."

(Additional reporting by Alicia Powell in New York; Writing by Mary Milliken Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((mary.milliken@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.