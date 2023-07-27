News & Insights

Germany's Aixtron posts solid Q2 results, raises FY outlook

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

July 27, 2023 — 02:01 am EDT

Written by Paolo Laudani, Amir Orusov, Anastasiia Kozlova, Anna Mackenzie for Reuters ->

Updates shares' performance, adds EBIT, peer comparison, analyst comment

SiC and GaN are materials used for products such as car clutches and bulletproof vests, LED and radar applications.

The chip systems manufacturer also achieved Q2 operating result (EBIT) of EUR 44.6 million, an increase of 159% year-on-year, exceeding analysts' estimates polled by Refinitiv by 43%.

"The extent of the guidance raise is above our prior expectations, and in our view is testament to the strength being seen across the business at present," analysts at Jefferies said.

($1 = 0.9016 euros)

