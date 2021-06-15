Germany’s 2021 wheat and rapeseed harvest seen up on year

Commodities

Germany's 2021 wheat crop of all types is expected to increase by 3.8% on the year to 22.98 million tonnes, the country's association of farm cooperatives said in its latest harvest estimate on Tuesday.

The association forecast Germany's 2021 winter rapeseed crop will rise 4.6% from last summer’s crop to 3.67 million tonnes.

In its previous harvest forecast in May, the association had forecast a wheat crop of 22.66 million tonnes and a winter rapeseed crop of 3.62 million tonnes.

