Germany's 2-year bond yield hits highest since 2011

May 18 (Reuters) - Germany's 2-year government bond yield rose to its highest since December 2011 on Wednesday, as hawkish comments from central banks continued to pressure interest-rate sensitive short-dated bonds.

The European Central Bank's Klaas Knot said on Tuesday that a 50 basis point rate hike in July was possible if inflation broadens. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pledged that the Fed would ratchet interest rates as high as needed to kill a surge in U.S. inflation.

Germany's 2-year bond yield, more sensitive to central bank’s rate hikes, was at 0.394% after hitting its highest since Dec 2011 at 0.423%. DE2YT=RR

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

