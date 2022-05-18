Germany's 2-year bond yield hits highest since 2011

Contributor
Stefano Rebaudo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Germany's 2-year government bond yield rose to its highest since December 2011 on Wednesday, as hawkish comments from central banks continued to pressure interest-rate sensitive short-dated bonds.

May 18 (Reuters) - Germany's 2-year government bond yield rose to its highest since December 2011 on Wednesday, as hawkish comments from central banks continued to pressure interest-rate sensitive short-dated bonds.

The European Central Bank's Klaas Knot said on Tuesday that a 50 basis point rate hike in July was possible if inflation broadens. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pledged that the Fed would ratchet interest rates as high as needed to kill a surge in U.S. inflation.

Germany's 2-year bond yield, more sensitive to central bank’s rate hikes, was at 0.394% after hitting its highest since Dec 2011 at 0.423%. DE2YT=RR

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com ; +39. 0266129431; Reuters Messaging: stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ));))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More