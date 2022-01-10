Germany's 10-yr bond yield near 0%, focus on central banks

By Sara Rossi

MILAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year bond yield briefly touched its highest level since May 2019 on Monday, heading closer to 0% on worries about rising euro zone inflation and as expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve policy tightening kept global debt markets on edge.

Euro zone bond markets have sold off heavily in recent weeks alongside U.S. Treasuries as investors bet the Federal Reserve could lift interest rates as early as March.

Some Fed policymakers want to move even faster to tighten policy and U.S. jobs data on Friday continued to show a tightening labour market.

On Monday, euro zone yields slipped but held near recent highs. After having risen to as far as -0.025%, the highest since May 2019, Germany's 10-year yield was last down 2 bps to -0.051%. DE10YT=RR.

Italy's 10-year yield also rose to a new high since July 2020 at 1.33%, but was last down around 5 basis points to 1.27%. IT10YT=RR

Analysts do not expect Monday's retracement to interrupt the trend of rising yields.

"Today the big story is Germany's 10-year yield going toward 0% because of the recent jump in the euro zone inflation and of worries about a more 'hawkish' tone from the ECB," said Althea Spinozzi, fixed income strategist at Saxo Bank.

Data last week showed euro zone December inflation unexpectedly rose to a record high of 5%.

That puts pressure on the European Central Bank, as money markets are currently betting on around 15 bps of rate hikes by December 2022, which is at odds with the bank's guidance for no rate hikes this year. IRPR

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Saturday rising energy prices may force the ECB to stop "looking through" high inflation and act to temper price growth.

"I think euro zone bond yields would be even higher without fears linked to the Omicron variant," Spinozzi said.

Market focus will be on a U.S. December inflation reading due on Wednesday, which could create further pressure for the Fed to raise rates as soon as March. A Reuters poll predicts consumer prices rose 7% year-on-year.

According to ING strategist Antoine Bouvet, all recent news flow -- central banks and U.S. December payroll numbers - point to higher rates.

"In addition, we are in a very busy period," he added, referring to the heavy bond supply typical of the beginning of the year, which usually puts upward pressure on yields as investors make room for the new supply.

Spain hired a syndicate of banks to sell a new 10-year bond expected in the near future, Refinitiv capital markets news service IFR reported, a phrase debt management offices usually use a day before a sale.

germany's 10-yr yieldhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Gh9H68

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Tomasz Janowski and Susan Fenton)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.