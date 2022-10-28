Germany's 10-year yield set for biggest weekly fall since 1987

By Stefano Rebaudo

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year government bond yield rose on Friday but was set for its biggest weekly fall since October 1987 as investors scaled back their bets on monetary tightening.

Remarks from the European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday led investors to forecast a further slowdown of future rate hikes as the central bank reiterated its commitment to reinvestments to the end of 2024 and omitted to start talking about quantitative tightening.

"What started out as a WSJ tweet last Friday got momentum from weaker housing data, moved onto a dovish BoC, and then reached the ECB yesterday," Deutsche Bank said in a note.

Last Friday, a Wall Street Journal report highlighted that the U.S. Federal Reserve was debating when to slow the pace of interest rate increases, triggering a sharp drop in yields on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) announced a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike on Wednesday and said it was getting closer to the end of its historic tightening campaign as it forecasted the economy would stall over the next three quarters.

"Our economists now think they (the ECB) will hike 50bps in December relative to their previous 75bps forecasts. They still think the terminal rate will hit 3%, but the profile is much more uncertain now," Deutsche Bank added.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the bloc's benchmark, was up 5 basis points (bps) to 2.03%.

It was down 40 bps this week, and was set for its biggest fall since October 1987.

"Her (ECB president Christine Lagarde's) observation that 'a lot of ground has been covered' (in fighting inflation) combined with the emphasis on growth risks and meeting-by-meeting approach going forward reduce the upside risks for the terminal rate," Commerzbank analysts said.

They mentioned the drop in the ESTR forward EUESTECBF=ICAP to 2.6% from around 2.9% before the ECB meeting.

According to ING analysts, "it may be a bit of a selective perception, markets being predisposed with potential policy pivots of central banks globally."

"The perceived dovishness has its price – markets have pushed their inflation expectations higher in reaction to the ECB meeting, the often cited 5y5y forward inflation swap nudging around 5bp higher," they argued.

A key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations was at 2.37% on Thursday from 2.33% the day before, still within striking distance of its highest level since May of 2.39%. EUIL5YF5Y=R

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR rose 4.5 bps to 4.09%, with the spread between Italian and German yields DE10IT10=RR at 203 bps just off its narrowest since mid-August hit on Thursday at 200.9 bps.

Spanish and Portuguese gap tightened to their lowest since mid-August, at 102 and 91 bps. DE10ES10=RR, DE10PT10=RR

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Angus MacSwan)

