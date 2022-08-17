Germany’s 10-year government bond yield rises above 1%

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday as double-digit inflation data from the UK shifted investors' focus to potential further monetary tightening across the bloc.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield was up 2.9 bps to 1.007%. DE10YT=RR

The 2-year yield, more sensitive to rate hike expectations, rose 4 basis points (bps) to 0.615%. DE2YT=RR.

British consumer prices jumped to 10.1% in July, its highest since February 1982, up from an annual rate of 9.4% in June, intensifying the squeeze on households, official figures showed on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Lucy Raitano)

