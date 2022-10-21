Germany's 10-year bond yield hits new 11-year high as selloff continues

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year bond yield hit a new 11-year high on Friday, as angst over rising interest rates weighed on debt markets with the European Central Bank expected to raise interest rates sharply again next week.

A selloff in global bonds has continued this week, with central banks showing few signs of slowing down in their campaigns to stamp out inflation.

The ECB meets next week and economists polled by Reuters expect another outsized 75 basis point (bp) rate hike on Oct. 27. That would take the deposit rate to 1.5%, its highest since early 2009.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR rose to 2.494%, the highest level since August 2011, and was on track for its 12th consecutive weekly rise. It was last up 6 bps at around 2.46%.

The German 2-year yield DE2YT=RR was 6 bps higher at around 2.17%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields meanwhile rose to a new 14-year high of 4.272%, with data on Thursday showing persistent tightness in the jobs market that should keep the Federal Reserve firmly in tightening mode.

The Fed has pushed up its interest rate range to 3% to 3.25% from just 0% to 0.25% in March. Higher interest rates cause investors to demand bigger returns on bonds, pushing up yields.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Thursday that the central bank was not done yet.

In Europe, a combination of looming rate hikes by the ECB and an expected surge in bond issuance as countries tackle the energy crisis have unnerved investors. Inflation in the euro zone came in at an annual rate of 9.9% in September, the highest on record, data showed this week.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR was last up around 10 bps at 4.82%, with the gap over German peers at 235 bps DE10IT10=RR.

Ratings agency S&P was due to review Italy's credit rating on Friday. It lowered its outlook on Italian sovereign debt to stable, from positive, in July after the resignation of Mario Draghi as prime minister.

Nervousness that the ECB could start reducing its holdings of bonds - amassed largely during the coronavirus crisis - in the coming months was also a factor.

"The fact that one is taking away a one-sided buyer with almost unlimited pockets is something that will put a mark on markets," said Piet Haines Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank.

Elsewhere, Britain's 10-year bond yield GB10YT=RR was up 1 bps at around 4%, but well below the 4.632% level touched earlier this month after plans by Liz Truss for tax cuts sparked chaos. Truss resigned as Britain's Prime Minister on Thursday.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Alison Williams)

((Harry.Robertson@thomsonreuters.com;))

