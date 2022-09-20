Germany's 10-year bond yield hits highest since late 2013

Germany's 10-year government bond yield rose to its highest since late 2013 on Tuesday, as investor concerns about inflation and a faster pace of interest rate hikes sent euro zone yields up across the board.

The German 10-year yield climbed 15 basis points to as high as 1.939% DE10YT=RR, surpassing the June high of 1.926%. Shorter-dated yields, which are more sensitive to central bank rate rises, were up by similar amounts.

