Germany's 10-year bond yield hits highest since July 2014 before cbank decision

June 9 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year government bond yield hit its highest level in nearly eight years on Thursday ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting after a sharp repricing on expectations for an aggressive monetary tightening.

Analysts recently argued that the ECB might give up on President Christine Lagarde’s commitment to raising rates gradually if inflation kept surprising on the upside while recession fears faded.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 1 basis point (bps) to 1.369%, after hitting a fresh 8-year high at 1.373%, its highest level since July 2014. DE10YT=RR

Money markets are still pricing in around 135 basis points (bps) of ECB rate hikes by year-end, including 75 bps by September. ECBWATCH

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com ; +39. 0266129431; Reuters Messaging: stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ));))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.