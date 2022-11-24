Germany: EU members agree two packages of energy emergency measures

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 24, 2022 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European Union energy ministers agreed on the contents of two regulations with emergency measures at a meeting on Thursday, Germany's Economy Ministry said.

The first is a regulation for affordable gas supply in Europe, which also provides for a fair distribution of costs in gas crises. The second is for the faster expansion of renewable energies, the ministry said in a statement.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.