Germany will stick to debt brake in 2023 despite new relief package - minister

Thomas Escritt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

BERLIN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Germany's constiutional debt brake will not be affected by a 65 billion euro ($64.68 billion) relief package to help citizens and companies cope with rising inflation, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in Sunday.

Lindner said planned relief measures were possible within existing budget plans for 2022 and 2023 as inflation had recently given the state high tax revenues.

He said no supplementary budget for 2022 will be necessary to finance the package.

($1 = 1.0049 euros)

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt Writing by Riham Alkousaa)

