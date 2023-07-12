News & Insights

Germany will not deliver Eurofighter jets to Saudi Arabia - SZ

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

July 12, 2023 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - Germany will not deliver Eurofighter combat aircraft to Saudi Arabia, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing an internal government document.

"Until the end of the war in Yemen, applications for export licences for Saudi Arabia will be postponed," the document says, according to the newspaper. (Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More) ((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SAUDI ARMS/GERMANY (URGENT)

