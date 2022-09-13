Germany well-positioned to get through winter, says Chancellor Scholz

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Germany is well-positioned to get through the winter despite reduced gas flows from Russia thanks to measures including extending two nuclear power plants' lifespans, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

Germany's gas storage levels are higher than this time last year and will continue to be filled before winter, said Scholz according to a copy of his speech for delivery at the German Employers' Day.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Miranda Murray)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.