Germany welcomes construction of hydrogen-ready pipeline with Italy

Adds background on planned pipeline

ROME, June 8 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday he is pleased that Italy and Germany have agreed to push ahead with work on the construction of a new pipeline to transport gas and hydrogen between the countries.

"Strengthened cooperation on diversifying energy supply is very important for me. Expanding supply networks in Europe will benefit us all and certainly increase energy security," Scholz said during a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"For that reason I am pleased that we have agreed to press on with the work on a new natural gas and hydrogen pipeline between Italy and Germany," he added.

Last month, Italy, Germany and Austria signed a letter of support for the development of a hydrogen-ready pipeline between North Africa and Europe, as European countries adapt to the realities of throttled energy exports from Russia.

The 3,300-km project is led by four major European transmission system operators (TSOs): Snam SRG.MI, Trans Austria Gasleitung (TAG), Gas Connect Austria (GCA) and bayernets in Germany.

(Reporting by Rachel More, Writing by Anastasiia Kozlova; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

