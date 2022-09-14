Germany weighs nationalizing Uniper as energy crisis worsens - Bloomberg News

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Germany government may increase its stake in gas importer Uniper SE UN01.DE above 50%, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The German gas importer needs more help from the state after already tapping into a support package that could be worth as much as 20 billion euros, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/3Dqoyg8)

Neither Uniper or the German economy ministry would comment on the report.

