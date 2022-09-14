Germany weighs nationalizing Uniper as energy crisis worsens - Bloomberg News

Adds no comment from Uniper, ministry

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Germany government may increase its stake in gas importer Uniper SE UN01.DE above 50%, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The German gas importer needs more help from the state after already tapping into a support package that could be worth as much as 20 billion euros, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/3Dqoyg8)

Neither Uniper or the German economy ministry would comment on the report.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru, and Riham Alkousaa and Tom Kaeckenhoff in Berlin Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Madeline Chambers)

((Baranjot.Kaur@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86990 46242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.