Germany wants to buy majority stake or all of German unit of TenneT - sources

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The German government wants to buy a majority stake or all of the German subsidiary of the Dutch power grid operator TenneT, two government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Talks are progressing and are likely to finish in the first half of next year, the sources said. The economy ministry declined comment.

Talks on Germany taking an equity stake in TenneT, the biggest electrical grid operator in the Netherlands and Germany, stalled last year over the question of who would control the company's German subsidiary.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

