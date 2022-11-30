Germany wants to buy majority stake or all of German unit of TenneT - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

November 30, 2022 — 06:30 am EST

Written by Markus Wacket for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The German government wants to buy a majority stake or all of the German subsidiary of the Dutch power grid operator TenneT, two government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Talks are progressing and are likely to finish in the first half of next year, the sources said. The economy ministry declined comment.

Talks on Germany taking an equity stake in TenneT, the biggest electrical grid operator in the Netherlands and Germany, stalled last year over the question of who would control the company's German subsidiary.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((matthias.williams@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.