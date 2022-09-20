Germany to unveil Uniper nationalisation on Wednesday - source

Contributors
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Essi Lehto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

Germany is expected to unveil key details of a full nationalisation of gas importer Uniper on Wednesday that is likely to include the exit of major shareholder Fortum, a person familiar with the talks said.

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Germany is expected to unveil key details of a full nationalisation of gas importer Uniper UN01.DE on Wednesday that is likely to include the exit of major shareholder Fortum FORTUM.HE, a person familiar with the talks said.

Fortum declined to comment.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Essi Lehto, Editing by Miranda Murray and Sabine Wollrab)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters