Germany to unveil Uniper nationalisation on Wednesday - source

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Germany is expected to unveil key details of a full nationalisation of gas importer Uniper UN01.DE on Wednesday that is likely to include the exit of major shareholder Fortum FORTUM.HE, a person familiar with the talks said.

Fortum declined to comment.

