Germany to tighten gas storage targets, introduce savings measures - economy ministry

Adds details

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Germany is tightening its gas storage targets and will introduce requirements to help save gas amid concerns that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will not return to delivering at full capacity.

Germany will now aim to have its gas storage facilities at 85% full by Oct. 1 and 95% full by Nov. 1, up from earlier targets of 80% and 90%, respectively, said the Economy Ministry.

The ministry, which also introduced a new target of 75% of gas storage filled by Sep. 1, is implementing the specifications to ensure that storage facilities will be continually refilled.

To save on energy, the ministry will introduce measures that encourage energy efficiency, such as replacing inefficient heating pumps and waiving stipulations in apartment rental contracts requiring rooms to be kept at certain temperatures.

During a news conference unveiling the measures on Thursday, Economy Minister Robert Habeck took aim at Russia, accusing the country of blackmailing Europe and Germany.

He warned that Nord Stream 1 flows could drop below the 40% capacity they're currently at as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Matthias Williams, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.