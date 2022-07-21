US Markets

Germany to tighten gas storage targets, introduce savings measures - economy minister

Contributors
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Matthias Williams Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

Germany is tightening its gas storage targets and will introduce requirements to help save gas, including activating brown coal reserves and suspending building temperature requirements, said Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Germany is tightening its gas storage targets and will introduce requirements to help save gas, including activating brown coal reserves and suspending building temperature requirements, said Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

Habeck also took aim at Russia, accusing the country of blackmailing Europe and Germany, and warned that Nord Stream 1 flows could drop below the 40% capacity they're currently at as part of President Vladimir Putin's strategy.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Matthias Williams, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular