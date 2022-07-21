Germany to tighten gas storage targets, introduce savings measures - economy minister

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Germany is tightening its gas storage targets and will introduce requirements to help save gas, including activating brown coal reserves and suspending building temperature requirements, said Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

Habeck also took aim at Russia, accusing the country of blackmailing Europe and Germany, and warned that Nord Stream 1 flows could drop below the 40% capacity they're currently at as part of President Vladimir Putin's strategy.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Matthias Williams, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.