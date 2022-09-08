Banking

Germany to subsidise basic level of power for homes, businesses - ministry paper

Contributor
Markus Wacket Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Germany plans to subsidise a basic level of electricity usage for households and set aside cheaper power for small and medium-sized businesses, according to measures set out in an Economy Ministry paper seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Adds price cap, EU support

BERLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Germany plans to subsidise a basic level of electricity usage for households and set aside cheaper power for small and medium-sized businesses, according to measures set out in an Economy Ministry paper seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Electricity distributors would be required to grant households a certain electricity quota at a discounted price per kWh, with a similar contingent planned for small and medium-sized enterprises, the paper said.

The stated goal is to decouple the price of electricity from the price of gas, which has rocketed since the Ukraine war due to a plunge in Russian imports to Germany.

The ministry also detailed a planned cap on electricity prices for producers, with the difference on the market price to go towards funding the relief.

Germany also backs EU plans to impose a price cap on electricity, according to the paper.

However, it said: "If agreement cannot be reached quickly enough at European level, a national solution should be sought."

(Reporting by Markus Wacket, Writing by Rachel More Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular