Germany to stop issuing inflation-linked bonds

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Germany said it would no longer issue inflation-linked government bonds starting next year, the country's finance agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Outstanding inflation-linked securities will not be reopened but will continue to be traded on the market, the agency added.

The remainder of Germany's inflation-linked bond programme comprises four issues of securities worth 66.25 billion euros ($72.26 billion) in total with maturities of between 2.5 and 22.5 years, it said.

The agency did not state a reason for the decision. But Finance Minister Christian Lindner last year said that such bonds, where the state takes on the financial risk from rising inflation, were becoming an increasing liability for state coffers.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Scot W. Stevenson, editing by Deepa Babington)

