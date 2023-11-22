Germany to stop issuing inflation-linked bonds

News & Insights

November 22, 2023 — 05:03 pm EST

Written by Ludwig Burger and Scot W. Stevenson for Reuters

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Germany said it would no longer issue inflation-linked government bonds starting next year, the country's finance agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Outstanding inflation-linked securities will not be reopened but will continue to be traded on the market, the agency added.

The remainder of Germany's inflation-linked bond programme comprises four issues of securities worth 66.25 billion euros ($72.26 billion) in total with maturities of between 2.5 and 22.5 years, it said.

The agency did not state a reason for the decision. But Finance Minister Christian Lindner last year said that such bonds, where the state takes on the financial risk from rising inflation, were becoming an increasing liability for state coffers.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Scot W. Stevenson, editing by Deepa Babington)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
