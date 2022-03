BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - Germany will purchase up to 35 F-35 fighter jets, a government source said on Monday, after sources told Reuters earlier that the government in Berlin had decided in principle to buy the U.S. fighter jets.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

