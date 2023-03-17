Germany to provide 1.9 bln euros for development of biofuels and e-fuels - Capital

BERLIN, March 17 (Reuters) - The German Transport Ministry is providing 1.9 billion euros ($2.02 billion) for the further development and production of biofuels and e-fuels, Capital magazine reported on Friday citing a senior official.

State Secretary Stefan Schnorr told the business publication that the funding would be disbursed until 2026.

($1 = 0.9397 euros)

(Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Matthias Williams)

