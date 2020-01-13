Germany to post double-digit billion euro surplus for 2019 - Sueddeutsche

BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The German federal government has made a low double-digit billion euro surplus in 2019, Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Monday, thanks to higher tax revenues and record-low interest rates.

Unused special funds - including money set aside for renovating schools or incentives for fighting climate change - also contributed to the surplus, Sueddeutsche added, citing government sources.

The official budget surplus is expected to be revealed later on Monday.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Alex Richardson)

