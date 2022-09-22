World Markets
EDF

Germany to nationalise gas importer Sefe - Spiegel Online

Contributors
Christian Kraemer Reuters
Rachel More Reuters
Tom Kaeckenhoff Reuters
Published

The German government is to nationalise gas importer Sefe, previously Gazprom Germania, to protect it from bankruptcy, Spiegel Online reported on Thursday without citing its sources.

Adds background

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The German government is to nationalise gas importer Sefe, previously Gazprom Germania, to protect it from bankruptcy, Spiegel Online reported on Thursday without citing its sources.

An economy ministry spokesperson said talks on the future of Sefe were ongoing. Sefe was not immediately available for comment. Germany's energy regulator declined to comment.

The move, if confirmed, comes after the government on Wednesday agreed to nationalise Uniper UN01.DE, the biggest importer of Russian gas, as it tries to stop an energy crisis in Europe's biggest economy.

The former Gazprom Germania has been under federal trusteeship since April to ensure the security of gas supply in Germany.

With assets and subsidiaries in Germany, Britain, Switzerland, Belgium, the Czech Republic and outside Europe, the firm's activities are essential for the European gas market and supplies to industry and households.

Experts believe a nationalisation is likely but say it could take weeks.

With the Uniper nationalisation, Germany is already pumping at least 40 billion euros into its three biggest Russian gas importers - Uniper, Sefe and EnBW's VNG division.

The steps are part of a wider European response to the winter crisis, including France taking over EDF EDF.PA.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Rachel More and Tom Kaeckenhoff Writing by Madeline Chambers and Kirsti Knolle Editing by Paul Carrel and Mark Potter)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDF

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

The Life of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

Sep 09, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular