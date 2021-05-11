Germany to meet EU fiscal rules by 2030, minister tells newspaper

BERLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - Germany will only be able to meet the European Union's fiscal rules again by 2030 after a debt-funded spending spree to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Wednesday's Rheinische Post newspaper.

"If we are smart, we will meet all the stability criteria again by the end of the decade. We will grow out of debt just as we did after the financial crisis," Scholz told the paper.

EU law obliges governments to keep budget deficits below 3% of GDP and public debt below 60% of GDP to safeguard the stability of the common euro currency, now used by 19 members of the 27-nation bloc. The bloc is looking at revising the rules.

"There are many indications that we will have largely overcome the corona crisis in the summer, then economic growth will pick up again properly," said Scholz.

The minister on Wednesday presents the latest tax revenue estimates for Europe's biggest economy which may be helped by a raising of the government's growth forecast for this year to 3.5%.

Germany has temporarily suspended constitutionally enshrined limits on borrowing and Scholz told the paper he wants to return to the strict fiscal rules from 2023.

Last month German lawmakers approved a supplementary budget to lift annual new borrowing to a record high of just over 240 billion euros ($291.55 billion). The overall budget for this year will rise to some 548 billion euros.

The budget spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative parliamentary group, Eckhardt Rehberg, told the same newspaper that he doubted planned net new debt of 80 billion euros for 2022 would be enough.

"It is my expectation that new debt of 80 billion euros will not be sufficient in 2022," Rehberg told the Rheinische Post.

