Germany to issue 2.5 bln eur more debt in Q2 than planned

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - Germany plans to issue 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) more debt in the second quarter than originally planned, the country's debt agency said on Tuesday, to fund spending to tackle the coronavirus pandemic that has battered the economy.

The issue volume of the 30-year federal bond will be topped up by 0.5 billion euros to 1.5 billion euros on April 14, the statement said.

The volume of the federal bond "Series 183" will be raised by one billion to four billion euros on June 2.

The volume of the 7-year federal bond will also be lifted by one billion to four billion euros on June 8.

(Reporting by Reinhard Becker, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Thomas Escritt)

