Germany to invest around $10 bln in hydrogen projects

Contributor
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Germany will invest more than 8 billion euros ($9.74 billion) to fund large-scale hydrogen projects, the Economy and Transport ministries said on Friday, in a step to scale up hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels to meet climate targets.

BERLIN, May 28 (Reuters) - Germany will invest more than 8 billion euros ($9.74 billion) to fund large-scale hydrogen projects, the Economy and Transport ministries said on Friday, in a step to scale up hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels to meet climate targets.

The 62 German projects, supporting chemical, steel and transport industries, are part of a joint European hydrogen project called Hydrogen-IPCEI, the ministries added.

"The fact is: we must and WANT to urgently promote the switch to climate-friendly mobility," said Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer in a statement.

Germany is trying to accelerate its shift to clean energy after a landmark ruling last month from the country's top court pushing for more ambitious CO2 reduction targets.

Green hydrogen is a zero-carbon fuel made by electrolysis, using renewable power from wind and solar to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

($1 = 0.8210 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Caroline Copley)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters