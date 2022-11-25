Germany to impose electricity windfall tax from December - sources

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The German government plans to impose a levy to skim off electricity companies' windfall profits from Dec. 1, 2022, scrapping a previous plan to apply the tax retroactively from September this year, government sources told Reuters.

The tax is to expire by the end of April 2024, the sources said, confirming a report published first by Frankfurter Allegemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper, citing sources. Berlin had originally planned to possibly extend the levy until the end of 2024.

The economy ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Germany's traditional and renewable energy lobbies criticized applying the levy retroactively as too bureaucratic and hardly feasible.

