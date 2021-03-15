Germany to halt AstraZeneca vaccinations - Health Ministry

AZN

Germany will stop administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman for the Health Ministry said on Monday, making Germany the latest of several European countries to pause following reports of recipients being taken ill.

The ministry said the new guidelines implemented a recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Germany's authority in charge of vaccines. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Maria Sheahan) ((thomas.escritt@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33579 ;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY ASTRAZENECA (URGENT)

