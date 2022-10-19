Germany to examine plans for skimming excess power profits

Adds details from proposal paper, context

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Germany's government plans to examine detailed proposals for skimming off excess power profits above production costs to help subsidise electricity bills and pay for the stabilisation of power transmission grids, a paper seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

The paper, to be presented to the cabinet on Nov. 18, said prompt and future power output from renewables, waste, mine gas, nuclear and brown coal would be affected, as well as mineral oil products.

The move comes amid as Europe faces an energy crisis, prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, that has seen the European Union and national governments launch price brake measures for power, gas and other fuels.

Both household and industry consumers have been hit by runaway wholesale power prices, as a lack of gas drove up prices. The overall energy scarcity also stretches to crude oil and coal.

The paper, from Germany's Economy Ministry, showed that power production from hard coal, gas and biomethane would not be included in the measures, which are separate to subsidy plans in the general budget.

Charges would be levied on 90% of spot electricity prices retroactively to March, while levies on futures prices would be added from December and charged ex-ante, meaning ahead of production, in the coming years to 2026.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray and Alex Richardson)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.