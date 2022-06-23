Germany to enter Phase 2 of emergency gas plan, says source

Germany will enter Phase 2 of its three-stage emergency gas plan on Thursday, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

The alarm stage, planned for when the government sees a high risk of long-term supply shortages of gas, enables utilities to pass on high prices to customers and thereby help to lower demand.

The Economy Ministry declined to make a statement before a planned news conference at 0800 GMT.

