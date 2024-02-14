Germany to cut 2025 economic growth forecast to 1%, source says

BERLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The German government will cut its economic growth forecast for next year to 1% in a report due to be published next week, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

In October, the government expected the economy to grow by 1.5% in 2025.

According to the government forecast, inflation in Europe's biggest economy is expected to fall to 2.8% this year and be at 1.9% in 2025, the source added.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

