Germany to charter fifth floating LNG terminal for this winter

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The German government plans to charter another floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, bringing the total number to five, as part of its strategy to diversify away from Russian energy and head off a looming gas crisis this winter.

The economy ministry has called a news conference for 2.30 pm local time (1230 GMT) on Thursday to present details of the project as well as the supply of green hydrogen.

Alongside Economy Minister Robert Habeck, E.ON Green Gas EONGn.DE, Engie ENGIE.PA and Germany's Tree Energy Solutions (TES) will take part in the news conference, according to the invitation.

Germany in May leased four floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) for the import of at least 5 billion cubic metres a year each of seaborne gas, of which two are due to become available this year.

Berlin had previously said that a fifth FSRU could be taken into service by a private consortium.

