Germany to buy Fortum's Uniper stake, inject 8 billion euros

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

Germany is set to buy Fortum's stake in Uniper and inject a further 8 billion euros ($8 billion) as part of a nationalisation of the gas importer, Uniper said on Tuesday.

"The final agreement has not yet been concluded," the company said.

($1 = 1.0019 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Rachel More)

