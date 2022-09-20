Germany to buy Fortum's Uniper stake, inject 8 billion euros

Adds Fortum statement

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Germany is set to buy Fortum's FORTUM.HE stake in Uniper UN01.DE and inject a further 8 billion euros ($8 billion) as part of a nationalisation of the gas importer, Uniper said on Tuesday.

"The final agreement has not yet been concluded," the company said.

Fortum said that the deal, which is yet to be finalised, will include the "return of the financing Fortum granted to Uniper" which the Finnish group has put at 8 billion euros.

($1 = 1.0019 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Rachel More)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.