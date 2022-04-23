Companies
BA

Germany to buy 60 heavy transport helicopters from Boeing -Bild am Sonntag

Contributor
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGENCJA WYBORCZA.PL

Germany will buy 60 CH-47F Chinook heavy transport helicopters from Boeing worth around 5 billion euros ($5.40 billion)as it upgrades its military armour, Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday, citing government sources.

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - Germany will buy 60 CH-47F Chinook heavy transport helicopters from Boeing BA.N worth around 5 billion euros ($5.40 billion)as it upgrades its military armour, Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday, citing government sources.

The helicopters will be financed from the 100 billion euros planned special fund for the military which Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the paper said.

The helicopters could be delivered in 2025/26 at the earliest and would replace the roughly 50-year-old CH-53G helicopters made by the Sikorsky unit of U.S. arms makers Lockheed Martin LMT.N, it said.

Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht will inform the parliament of the decision next week, the newspaper said.

Competitors for the deal included Lockheed Martin's CH-53K King Stallion. But the cheaper Boeing model and the fact that many NATO allies also fly the Chinook were the reasons for deciding on the CH-47F, Bild said.

A spokesperson for the Defence Ministry said no decision on helicopter purchases has been made yet.

($1 = 0.9264 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA LMT

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular