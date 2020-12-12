Germany to buy 25% stake in defence supplier Hensoldt - sources

BERLIN/MUNICH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The German government will buy a 25.1% stake in German defence supplier Hensoldt HAGG.DE from private equity company KKR KKR.N for 464 million euros ($562 million), people with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday.
The sources said the purchase is intended to ward off a foreign buyer from taking control of Hensoldt, whose high-tech cameras are used in Tornado fighter jets, and which listed its shares in an initial public offering (IPO) in September.
Hensoldt, a former Airbus AIR.PA unit, also supplies radar systems for Eurofighter jets and periscopes for Leopard and Puma tanks. KKR, which bought the company in 2016, retained a stake of more than 60% after the IPO.
Hensoldt and KKR declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8257 euros)
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Alexander Huebner Writing by Tom Sims Editing by Sabine Wollrab and David Holmes)
((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Disney, Pfizer, Eli Lilly
- Northrop Grumman to sell federal IT, mission support unit for $3.4 bln
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Activision Blizzard, big banks, oil stocks
- Arms sales by China's four biggest companies in the sector rose by 5% in 2019 -SIPRI think tank