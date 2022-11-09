Germany to block Chinese takeover of semiconductor firm ERS Electronic - Handelsblatt

November 09, 2022 — 04:44 am EST

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The German government will block a prospective Chinese takeover of the German semiconductor firm ERS Electronic due to security concerns, the Handelsblatt newspaper said on Wednesday, citing government sources.

ERS Electronic declined comment. It was not immediately clear which Chinese company was interested in buying the small German firm, which is based in the southern state of Bavaria.

The decision would come at a time of heightened sensitivity around relations between Berlin and Beijing.

The government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who visited China last week, is trying to balance a push for more access to the Chinese market for European companies while addressing security concerns and shedding Germany's economic reliance on China.

Scholz has pushed through a decision to allow China to buy a minority stake in a terminal in Germany's largest port despite opposition from within his coalition.

But the German government will likely block the Chinese takeover of Elmos' ELGG.DE chip factory on security grounds.

