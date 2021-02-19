Germany to appoint vaccine production chief - Spiegel

BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The German government plans to appoint a vaccine chief to liaise with manufacturers and help speed up the country's supply of shots, Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

Christoph Krupp, the former head of the Federal Real Estate Agency, will take up the role of special representative for the production of vaccines and will be a point person for manufacturers to help them boost production, Spiegel said.

In his role, he will be tasked with ensuring vaccine manufacturers get enough raw materials so supply chains do not come to a standstill.

Germany's vaccine rollout has gotten off to a slow start, hampered by a shortage of doses as deliveries from Pfizer PFE.N and partner BioNTech 22UAy.DE, as well as from AstraZeneca AZN.L, fell short of projections.

As of Thursday, just under 3 million people had been vaccinated in Germany, around 3.6% of the population.

Spiegel said Krupp's role is to help manufacturers overcome these supply bottlenecks with state support, while also examining how production capacity can be expanded with the help of government assistance.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((Caroline.Copley@thomsonreuters.com; +49 (0)30 2201 33584 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.