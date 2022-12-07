SVA

Germany to allow Sinovac vaccine for Chinese citizens only - Spiegel

December 07, 2022 — 09:15 am EST

Written by Reuters

BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - German health minister Karl Lauterbach has granted a permit allowing China's Sinovac SVA.O COVID-19 vaccine to be imported to Germany from Wednesday, but it will only be given to Chinese citizens in that country, the Spiegel magazine reported.

The move comes after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced in November an agreement to let expatriates in China use the COVID-19 vaccine from Germany's BioNTech 22UAy.DE.

