Germany to allow AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to all adults - minister

Contributor
Madeline Chambers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Germany will allow AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to be given to adults of all ages, reversing a previous decision that restricted it to people who are over 60 years old, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.

Spahn also said Germany aimed to offer 12-18 year olds a vaccine by the end of August, provided regulators give approval for the BioNTech/Pfizer shot for that age group.

