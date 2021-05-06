Germany to allow AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to all adults - minister

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - Germany will allow AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to be given to adults of all ages, reversing a previous decision that restricted it to people who are over 60 years old, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.

Spahn also said Germany aimed to offer 12-18 year olds a vaccine by the end of August, provided regulators give approval for the BioNTech/Pfizer shot for that age group.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Douglas Busvine)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.