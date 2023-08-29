News & Insights

Germany targets more investment in challenging economic environment - minister

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

August 29, 2023 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Germany is acting to unleash new investment with a multibillion-euro tax relief package in response to current economic challenges, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday as a two-day working retreat for cabinet got under way.

The Growth Opportunities Act is intended to work quickly, "because the environment is challenging", Habeck said, listing high interest rates, weak exports and difficulties staying competitive globally as key problems.

"Now we should send out signals that it is worthwhile investing in this country," he added.

(Writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.