Germany targets more investment in challenging economic environment - minister

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Germany is acting to unleash new investment with a multibillion-euro tax relief package in response to current economic challenges, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday as a two-day working retreat for cabinet got under way.

The Growth Opportunities Act is intended to work quickly, "because the environment is challenging", Habeck said, listing high interest rates, weak exports and difficulties staying competitive globally as key problems.

"Now we should send out signals that it is worthwhile investing in this country," he added.

