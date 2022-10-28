Germany-Sweden subsea power cable delayed to 2028/29

OSLO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Plans to build a new subsea power connection between Sweden and Germany have been delayed by two years to 2028/29 to accommodate changes to tenders for construction contracts, grid firms Svenska Kraftnaet and Germany's 50Hertz said on Friday.

The two transmission system operators decided to cancel the procurement process for the Hansa PowerBridge project, they said.

"The reason is that the technical requirements have been changed and challenges in the existing electricity network results in substantial changes of the tender documents," they added.

Procurement is likely to restart in first quarter 2024, delaying the entire project, the companies said.

The previous timeframe was to have the cable in operation in 2026, with the new timeline representing a delay of approximately two years, a spokesperson for Svenska Kraftnaet told Reuters.

The technical requirements will not affect the capacity of the Hansa PowerBridge, set at 700 megawatt, the spokesperson added.

The link is intended to allow more renewable power to move from the Nordic region to Germany, while imports from Germany will contribute to a more secure electricity supply in southern Sweden.

