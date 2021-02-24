AZN

Germany still expects AstraZeneca to meet COVID-19 vaccine Q2 delivery target

Germany still expects to receive the planned 16 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter, the health ministry said on Wednesday, despite a report that there would be delivery shortfalls.

AstraZeneca has told the European Union it expects to deliver less than half the COVID-19 vaccines it was contracted to supply in the second quarter, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The ministry said it was unclear where the information that there would be shortages had come from.

