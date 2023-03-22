Germany starts search for investors in Schwedt refinery - econ ministry

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - Germany has started looking for investors for the transformation of the PCK Schwedt refinery site, the German economy ministry said on Wednesday.

In September, the ministry had put the German unit of state Russian oil giant Rosneft ROSN.MM under a trusteeship as part of a wave of European sanctions on Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

