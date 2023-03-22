ROSN

Germany starts search for investors in Schwedt refinery - econ ministry

Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

March 22, 2023 — 04:53 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - Germany has started looking for investors for the transformation of the PCK Schwedt refinery site, the German economy ministry said on Wednesday.

In September, the ministry had put the German unit of state Russian oil giant Rosneft ROSN.MM under a trusteeship as part of a wave of European sanctions on Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Matthias Williams)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROSN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.