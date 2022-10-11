Germany starts sale of new 30-year bond - lead managers

Yoruk Bahceli Reuters
Published
Germany started a sale of new syndicated 30-year bond that will price later on Tuesday, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

The bond, which will mature on Aug 15 2053 and pay a 1.8% coupon, is being guided to price at a spread of around 2.5 basis points over Germany's outstanding Aug 2052 bond, according to the memo.

Germany hired Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to manage the sale on Monday.

