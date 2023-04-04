US Markets

Germany starts fine proceedings against Twitter over user complaints

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

April 04, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by Rachel More for Reuters ->

Adds details

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - Germany's federal office of justice has started proceedings to fine Twitter TWTR.MX, accusing the social media company of mishandling user complaints over "illegal" content, a statement said on Tuesday.

Several instances of content published on Twitter were reported to the office, "which the authority considers illegal and, despite user complaints, was not deleted or blocked by the provider within the legally stipulated periods," the statement said.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The German authority did not specify which examples of illegal content it was referring to, or the size of a possible fine. It said it had now given Twitter the chance to respond to the allegations before deciding whether to refer the matter to a district court in Bonn.

Twitter has come under scrutiny from Berlin especially since the takeover by billionaire Elon Musk. In December, a senior German official called for the company to be put under direct supervision of the European Commission.

(Reporting by Rachel More; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Friederike Heine and Miranda Murray)

((matthias.williams@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.