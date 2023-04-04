Germany starts fine proceedings against Twitter over user complaints

Adds details

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - Germany's federal office of justice has started proceedings to fine Twitter TWTR.MX, accusing the social media company of mishandling user complaints over "illegal" content, a statement said on Tuesday.

Several instances of content published on Twitter were reported to the office, "which the authority considers illegal and, despite user complaints, was not deleted or blocked by the provider within the legally stipulated periods," the statement said.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The German authority did not specify which examples of illegal content it was referring to, or the size of a possible fine. It said it had now given Twitter the chance to respond to the allegations before deciding whether to refer the matter to a district court in Bonn.

Twitter has come under scrutiny from Berlin especially since the takeover by billionaire Elon Musk. In December, a senior German official called for the company to be put under direct supervision of the European Commission.

(Reporting by Rachel More; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Friederike Heine and Miranda Murray)

